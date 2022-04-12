Banks Shares of German bank giants fall sharply – unknown investor sells big pot

Shares in Detusche Bank and Commerzpank fell nearly 10 percent on Monday morning on Monday morning.

Unknown on Monday, the major owner sold more than a 5 per cent stake in two major German banks, Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank. As a result of the sales, shares of both banks fell sharply on Tuesday morning.

At noon, Commerzbank’s share was more than nine percent lower than Monday’s closing price, or EUR 6.4. Deutsche Bank’s share was also down more than nine percent and cost EUR 10.8.

According to Reuters, the US investment company Cerberus has also sold its holdings in these German banks in recent months.

Both banks also react exceptionally to large sub-trades.

Deutsche Bank issued a statement to the public confirming its confidence in its own strategy.

“Our well-focused business model and risk management capabilities have proven their resilience in challenging times,” the bank wrote.

Commerzbank also confirmed the effectiveness of its strategy.

German bank waste has had difficulty building new profitable banking operations throughout the post-financial crisis as they had to unwind their risks.

Deutsche Bank was a key player in the bubble on securitized mortgages that triggered the financial crisis. It has also had to pay a lot of damages for various excesses and violations over the last 10 years.

Last year, however, Deutsche Bank’s profit before taxes rose to a record level of more than ten years, to EUR 3.4 billion.

Europe’s largest bank in the past is just a shadow of what it used to be. By comparison, the Finnish Nordea made an operating profit of almost five billion euros last year.

Measured by the balance sheet total, Deutsche Bank is almost twice as large as Nordea in its balance sheet of around EUR 1 trillion.

The war started by Russia in Ukraine and its consequences in a German economy dependent on Russia for energy may affect the outlook for banks.

Nordic banks were not hit by the downturn in German banks. Nordea was up slightly from the early afternoon on Tuesday. SEB Bank’s share was up almost 2%.