Banks Bradesco, Santander and HSBC were sentenced by the courts of São Paulo for firing during the pandemic. In 2020, companies participated in the “Don’t fire” movement, whose objective was to guarantee jobs during the pandemic. At least 15 other lawsuits against financial institutions are in progress at the TRT (Regional Labor Court) of the 1st and 2nd region.

Bradesco

5th Panel of TRT1 granted an injunction to annul the dismissal and order the reinstatement of a dismissed employee in October 2020. Among the arguments of the request is the bank’s participation in the “Don’t fire” movement. Bradesco denies having made official the adhesion to the movement;

Bradesco was sentenced in the lower court to pay compensation for moral damages to an employee dismissed in November 2020. The decision was overturned by the 18th Panel of TRT2 on the grounds that “there is no evidence in the records of the defendant’s effective and clear promise that it would maintain the entirety of its staff throughout the pandemic period.”, according to the reporter.

HSBC

The same group of judges who condemned Bradesco, also cancels dismissal at HSBC and requests reinstatement of an employee.

Santander

According to the union of bank workers in São Paulo, Santander had laid off around 200 employees by June 2020. In April, the bank had made a statement saying that “Due to the context of Covid-19, Santander signed a commitment not to fire employees during the crisis.”

In July this year, the judge of the 60th Labor Court of São Paulo sentenced Santander for dismissals, action contrary to the commitments assumed, the payment of R$ 50 million in public civil action filed by the union of the category. In the decision, there is the closing 3,220 jobs. An appeal from the bank was accepted on September 9 and the sentence was suspended pending judgment on the merits.

In the TRT of the 1st (Rio de Janeiro) and 2nd region (São Paulo) there are at least 15 processes on the subject, usually with convictions to banks, according to the survey. JOTA.

Profit

The profits of the 4 main banks in the country –Bradesco, Banco do Brasil, Itaú and Santander– totaled R$ 17.4 billion in the 3rd quarter of 2020. The result represents an increase of 29% compared to the 2nd quarter of 2019. the same period last year, there was a drop of 20.5%.

In 2021, the combined profits of Bradesco, Banco do Brasil, Itaú and Santander reached R$ 22.1 billion in the 2nd quarter. There was an increase of 63.6% compared to the same period in 2020. In relation to the previous quarter, it increased by 1.3%. Here’s what influenced: