Banks have reported risks of fraud when requesting loan holidays by mobilized. This is stated in a letter from the National Council of the Financial Market (NSFR) to the Central Bank, is at the disposal of Izvestia.

It is noted that, according to Article 1 of the law on credit holidays (No. 377-FZ of 07.10.2022), the right, and not the obligation, of the client to submit documents on participation in a special military operation to the bank is established. In this case, there is a risk that unscrupulous borrowers will demand a grace period – that is, not military personnel or not mobilized

Despite the fact that the same article of the law says that the creditor has the right to request information from the Ministry of Defense, the control bodies of the National Guard troops or military formations, the letter clarifies that banks will not be able to reliably verify the status of the client.

“Credit organizations find themselves in a state of legal uncertainty. Because of this, banks will have to create increased reserves for loans to mobilized citizens, there will be additional pressure on the capital of financial organizations, ”said Andrey Yemelin, head of the NSFR.

In this regard, banks asked the regulator to take a number of measures. In particular, to exempt them from the formation of increased reserves for loans to participants in the SVO and allowances for risk ratios in the event of restructuring such loans.

Knows the debt: banks saw the risks of fraud with credit holidays on SVO