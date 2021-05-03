Banks Sampo Mandatum acquires Nordhaven’s share incentive schemes business

Nordhaven’s experts and customers will be transferred to a new company called Mandatum Incentives.

Insurance group Sampo’s life insurance company Mandatum says it will acquire a business focused on equity incentive schemes from Nordhaven Corporate Finance. Mandatum does not disclose the price of the acquisition in its release.

In the transaction, experts and customers of Nordhaven’s share-based incentive schemes will be transferred to a new company called Mandatum Incentives.

Mandatum says its goal is to strongly accelerate the growth of the reward service and develop its incentive offering.

After the transaction, the company’s remuneration services will provide more comprehensive consulting on the remuneration and remuneration systems of personnel and key personnel. Mandatum’s remuneration services already include reward funds and group pension insurance.

President and CEO of Mandatum Group Petri Niemisvirran According to the company, the company will be by far the largest company in Finland offering remuneration services.