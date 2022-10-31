Banks | S-Bank’s problem has been fixed, you can log in to online banking and the application again

S-Pankki says that the problem with logging in to its online bank and mobile application has been fixed and logging in is normal again.

S-Bank The malfunction detected in the login of the online bank and the mobile application on Monday evening has been fixed, S-Pankki says on Twitter.

According to the bank, logging into the services is possible again as usual.

About half an hour earlier, a little after 9:30, S-Pankki said on its Twitter account that there was a problem with the login of its online bank and S-mobile application, which is why the login to the services was not necessarily successful.