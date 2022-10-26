Banks | S-bank and Aktia raise their prime rates to 1.0 percent

The last time the banks changed their reference rates was just a few weeks ago.

Banks are now raising their own reference interest rates, i.e. their prime interest rates, at a rapid pace, when the Euribor interest rates have continued to rise rapidly.

S-bank says it will raise its prime rate by 0.5 percentage points to 1.0 percent. The change will take effect on November 8.

The last time the bank changed its prime interest rate was only at the beginning of October. Then the interest rate rose by 0.25 percentage points to 0.50 percent. The previous interest rate was changed in December 2020.

Aktia Bank says it will also raise its prime interest rate from 0.5 percent to 1.0 percent. The interest rate increase will take effect on November 1.

Aktia last changed its interest rate at the beginning of September, when the interest rate increased by 0.1 percentage points from 0.4 percent to 0.5 percent.

Both banks justify the change with the increase in market interest rates. Euribor interest rates have risen at a record fast this year, because the European Central Bank started to tighten its monetary policy in the summer. The central bank is trying to curb the rapid inflation of the euro area by raising interest rates.

Financial news information collected by Nordea has the highest prime rate. Nordea’s prime rate has been 1.7 percent since October 1.

After Aktia and S-bank’s withdrawals, Hypo has the lowest prime rate, whose prime is 0.5 percent.

Prime interest rates are the banks’ own reference interest rates, which are used today as interest, especially for deposits.

Prime rates change more slowly than euribor rates. In the early 1990s, banks developed prime interest rates as reference interest rates for mortgages, because at that time the daily fluctuations in market interest rates were strong.

According to the statistics of the Bank of Finland, the share of mortgages linked to prime rates is only 3.5 percent of the banks’ loan portfolio. The share has been declining for years.