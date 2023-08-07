Banks | Reuters: Credit Suisse lays off most of its Hong Kong investment bankers

The forced merger of the Swiss banks Credit Suisse and UBS is expected to mean significant redundancies. According to Reuters, one of the rounds of cuts will be seen at Hong Kong’s investment bank.

Swiss big bank Credit Suisse plans to lay off 80 percent of the staff at its Hong Kong-based investment bank, says news agency Reuters. The news agency bases its information on two knowledgeable sources.

Only about 20 employees from the investment bank’s 100-person staff will survive the upcoming labor cuts, the news agency’s sources say.

According to Reuters, the Hong Kong-based investment bank is the company’s largest in Asia in terms of personnel.

Redundancies are part of Credit Suisse’s merger with another Swiss banking giant, UBS. Credit Suisse fell into the arms of its competitor with the help of the country’s authorities as a result of the turmoil in the banking sector in March.

The merger of two major Swiss banks is a large and complex operation.

There is a lot of overlap in the banks’ operations, so significant redundancies are expected. The news agency Bloomberg reported at the end of June that UBS was planning to lay off as many as 35,000 Credit Suisse employees.

At the end of last year, Pankkijäteit had a total of approximately 120,000 employees, of which 37,000 were in Switzerland.

Banks the merger has also caused concern in Switzerland about possible branch closures.

It is known that the merging of financial reporting systems of banks has also produced problems.

UBS reports its results in accordance with international IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards), while Credit Suisse reports in accordance with GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles), which is often used in the United States.