Banks renegotiated R$13.2 billion in debt under the Desenrola Brasil program, launched by the federal government. The information was published this Monday (September 18, 2023) by Febraban (Brazilian Federation of Banks). Here’s the complete of the statement (PDF – 59 kB).

The balance was released 2 months after the start of the program. The renegotiated volume is exclusively due to “track 2”, in which bank debts are negotiated directly with the financial institution under special conditions.

From July 17th to September 15th, banks recorded 1.9 million renegotiated debt contracts. Included debts of 1.46 million customers.

Banks cleared the names of around 6 million records of customers who had bank debts of up to R$100.

In a statement, the president of Febraban, Isaac Sidney, declared that financial institutions are directly involved in “conception and development of the Desenrola Program”. He argued that the program has a role “essential” at a delicate time for family finances.