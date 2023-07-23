Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 7/22/2023 – 3:44 pm Share

More than 2 million records of bank customers who had bank debts of up to R$100 were cleared in the last five days, as of the Desenroll Brazil Program. The renegotiation amount added up to around R$500 million in financial volume in more than 150,000 debt contracts. The data were released by the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban). Customers will be able to join the program until December 31st.

“The numbers reinforce the commitment of Brazilian banks to the success of the Desenrola Brasil program”, pointed out the entity, in a note. Febraban, in the document, stressed that each bank has a business strategy and, therefore, adopts its own policies for joining the program.

“The conditions for renegotiating debts, at this stage, will be differentiated and it will be up to each financial institution that joins the program to define it”, explained the entity.

Febraban ratified that it supports the program designed by the federal government to “reintroduce people with credit restrictions into the economy”.

One of the examples was disclosed, on Friday (21), by Caixa Econômica Federal, which had informed that it had renegotiated more than R$ 51 million in debts in the first days of the Desenrola Brasil program. The bank disclosed that there is room to increase the number of renegotiations since it has 13 million customers with debts.

Bank of Brazil

In addition to what was disclosed by Febraban in relation to associated financial institutions, Banco do Brasil (BB) announced that the first week of Desenrola Brasil ended with renegotiations of R$ 1 billion in debt.

The financial institution pointed out that 75,800 customers refinanced debts between July 17th and 21st.

In addition to individuals with incomes of up to R$ 20,000, Banco do Brasil focused on renegotiations for other delinquent publics, micro and small companies and individuals in general.

In the case of Banco do Brasil, customers interested in negotiating debts can use the application or site of the institution. Individuals can enter the address of the page in the Internet. Companies must apply to the site.