Banks | Record result from Nordea, both operating profit and net interest income grew rapidly

Nordic banking giant Nordea made a record-breaking result in April-June.
Both the operating profit and the interest margin, i.e. the difference between the interest received and paid by the bank, grew significantly.
Operating profit increased by 26 percent from a year ago and was 1.7 billion euros. Net interest income strengthened by 40 percent and was 1.8 billion.
Group CEO Frank Vang-Jensen stated in the release that the past quarter was the tenth consecutive quarter in which Nordea was able to increase its operating profit on an annual basis.
