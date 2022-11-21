Several major banks raised deposit rates additionally in November. Their yield on average increased from 0.5 to 2.25 percentage points, and the conditions for long-term deposits improved, Izvestia was told in credit institutions.

The level of the maximum interest rate on deposits in the ten largest banks has also been growing for the fourth decade in a row and reached 6.9% in the first decade of November, follows from the data of the regulator. Such dynamics runs counter to the policy of changing the key rate by the Central Bank (CB). At the last meeting on October 28, the regulator kept it at the level of 7.5% per annum.

For example, Otkritie Bank recently raised rates on almost the entire line of deposits. The increase was up to 2.25 percentage points, said Maria Saenko, deputy leader of the Savings and Investments tribe of the company.

And in the MCB, the level of the maximum interest rate increased in November from 8.7 to 10%, the press service reported. This month, the number of deposits on Sravni, the yield of which exceeds the key rate, has grown 1.5 times, added Maria Tatarintseva, Product Manager of the Deposits service. According to her, this is how banks try to return the money that customers withdrew after September 21.

The press service of the Central Bank added that the outflow of deposits in September-October was moderate, and a similar process was observed at the beginning of the pandemic, and then in the spring of this year. The Russians often took the funds as a precaution.

Banks also did not rule out further growth in yield on deposits due to seasonal offers. Until the end of the year, rates may increase by another 0.5-1 percentage points, Anton Pavlov, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Absolut Bank, believes.

It turned out to be profitable: banks massively raised rates on long-term deposits