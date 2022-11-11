Saturday, November 12, 2022
Banks | Problems with OP's payment cards

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 11, 2022
in World Europe
OP says he will fix the problem.

OP’s There are problems with payment cards, the bank informs on its website and the messaging service on Twitter.

OP Financial Group does not provide more details about the fault. The bank says that it will fix the fault, but does not give an estimate of the repair time.

OP Financial Group’s communication is reported To Ylethat there has been a delay in paying with cards or that payments have not been successful at all.

