Banks did not support the abolition of fees for paying for housing and communal services

The National Council for the Financial Market (NCFM) criticized the initiative of United Russia (ER) to abolish fees for paying for housing and communal services (HCS) in Russia. About it writes RBC with reference to the appeal of representatives of the banking sector to the State Duma, the government and the Federation Council.

The initiative appeared back in 2020. She was considered for four months. The study of the bill stopped in May 2020 due to protests from representatives of the banking industry who opposed the abolition of the commission for paying utility bills.

As specified in financial organizations, the ban on charging commissions when paying bills for housing and communal services will lead to forced optimization of business processes. According to experts, because of this, banks will worsen the conditions of customer service.

At the same time, the NSFR supported the abolition of such commissions for pensioners and benefit recipients. According to experts, a more rational solution would be to assign the obligation to pay for this type of service to the resource supplying organizations in whose favor the payment is made.

Earlier it was reported that the State Duma would, as a priority, during December consider a bill on the abolition of commissions when paying for housing and communal services.