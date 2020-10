OP: n online services have a downtime caused by maintenance and upgrades today and tomorrow. The break lasts from about 10pm on Saturday to about 2pm on Sunday.

During the outage, many services, such as OP’s online service, OP’s mobile and OP’s corporate mobile, will not be available. In addition, the bank warns that there may be disruptions in some card transactions and cash withdrawals.

However, OP-Visa card credit transactions operate normally in stores, for example.