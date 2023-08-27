Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/27/2023 – 7:05 am

The reduction in mortgage interest rates – which have returned to double-digit levels, cooling down property sales in recent quarters – is a topic that should only be on the agenda from next year, according to the banks themselves. The beginning of the Selic cut cycle is one of the necessary factors to start thinking about the theme, but not the only one.

This movement is also conditioned to the continued recovery of the Brazilian economy and the improvement in income and employment, capable of recovering deposits in savings accounts, still the main source of cheap resources for banks to grant loans.

“The rate reduction is not in the scenario for the time being”, said the Vice President of Housing at Caixa Econômica Federal, Inês Magalhães, during the Abecip Summit, an event promoted by the Brazilian Association of Real Estate Credit and Savings Entities (Abecip) that brought together bank representatives.

According to the rules of the Central Bank, 65% of the resources in the account go to real estate financing, while 20% are kept as a liquidity cushion in the form of compulsory deposits, and the remaining 15% are freely used by institutions. The problem is that the bank has lost BRL 173 billion since the beginning of last year – the result of a greater volume of withdrawals than deposits amid the bumps in the Brazilian economy.

Banks began to seek money from other sources in order not to stop granting financing for the purchase and construction of homes. This is where the real estate letter of credit (LCI), the guaranteed real estate letter (LIG) and the certificates of receivables (CRI) came in. However, the cost of raising these instruments is linked to the CDI (around 13%), while savings currently stand at 6.17% plus the Referential Rate (TR).

The share of savings in the sector’s total funding dropped between 2021 and 2023, from 46% to 36%. On the other hand, these alternative sources jumped from 24% to 38%, according to a survey by Abecip.

“With the information we have today, I don’t see room for a reduction in interest rates on real estate (credit) this year,” said Santander’s real estate business director, Sandro Gamba. At Bradesco, the vision is similar. “We do not work with interest reductions this semester”, said the director of real estate credit, Romero Albuquerque.

The director of mortgage products at Itaú Unibanco, Rodrigo Penteado, stated that the composition of the funding mix will be decisive in determining the speed of the fall in rates. Today, the weight is much greater of funding with a cost linked to the CDI.

At Banco do Brasil, there is no forecast for cuts anytime soon, said the executive manager, Luiz Alberto Valadão.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.