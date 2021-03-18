The creation of a fund for additional capitalization of banks for the needs of project financing will help the government to restart the investment cycle. This initiative was put forward by the PSB, it has already discussed it with the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Nikolai Vlasov, advisor to the chairman of the organization, told Izvestia.

Banks lending large projects are invited to allocate endowment capital from a special fund in the amount of 2 trillion rubles on a repayable basis.

Nikolai Vlasov described the mechanism of the new tool as follows: the initiators of a project to build, for example, a plant, turn to the Ministry of Industry and Trade to get an opinion on the potential demand for their products. If it is recognized as promising, entrepreneurs go to the bank, which evaluates their business plan with the utmost rigor of procedures.

When the project receives the approval of the credit committee, the bank applies to the fund to receive an endowment capital (which is important – on a repayable basis) to finance 80% of the construction cost.

According to the national development goals of Russia, investment in fixed assets by 2030 should increase by 70% compared to 2020. In the meantime, they either stagnate or fall: at the end of last year, the volume of such investments decreased by 1.4% to 20.1 trillion rubles, and in 2019 there was a slight increase – by 1.7%.

Read more in the exclusive material from Izvestia:

The cycle has left, investors stayed: banks ask for 2 trillion for new projects