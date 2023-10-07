Bruno Pavani Bruno Pavan https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/bruno-pavan/ 07/10/2023 – 9:00

In recent years, financial institutions have had to undergo several changes to meet the new needs of their customers. Banks, which were previously seen as just a place to store money, needed to innovate so as not to be left behind in the new global financial scenario, which sought less bureaucracy and more convenience.

According to a survey carried out by Google with the Quantas and Liga Pesquisa institutes, called “Think Finance”, Brazilians appreciate the convenience and good digital experience when choosing a bank, prioritizing those that have an application and website that are easy to use. and allow you to carry out all transactions over the internet.

+After one year, Nubank reaches R$15 billion invested in Caixinhas

Some institutions are already creating tools to simplify the way you save money, such as N26, fintech Itaú Iti and Nubank, which offer similar solutions to organize, save and make money, check out the differences:

N26 Spaces

Spaces is N26’s most popular tool, created in Europe in 2018, it is the oldest among the three. Each Space is like a sub-account within the main account to separate, organize and save money in a practical and non-bureaucratic way. It is different from savings or an investment, as the money is available at any time, including weekends, while it is earning.



Customers can create several Spaces, one for each purpose: fixed accounts, day-to-day expenses, travel. To move money between them, just hold and drag your finger between them in the app. See more at this link.

100% of the CDI: customer receives money back every business day, according to the DI rate and value.

Redemption: Money can be moved or withdrawn 24 hours a day, including weekends

Taxes: No IOF charge (money is earned from the first day). Fixed income tax of 22.5% of income (what falls into the account is already deducting taxes).

Benefit: N Mode is a benefit of the N26 Card that can increase income. For every R$100 paid in credit, the person receives a bonus of +1% of the CDI on Spaces in the following month (up to 200% of the CDI for expenses of R$10,000 and the bonus is valid for up to R$10,000 on Spaces, above that it remains 100%). It is possible to calculate in N26 website.

Space Card: a connected virtual card that takes money directly from that space

Goals: you can set a goal to track how much you are earning.

Loops: Loops automate transfers from the main account to one of the accounts on one day of the month or week. It can be an amount or percentage of what you have in the account.

Suggestions: in the app, it is possible to create groups of pre-defined Spaces suggested according to recommendations from experts to organize your financial life.

Personalization: Each Space can have a name and an icon among 29 options in the app. The limit of Spaces created is 26.

In N26, the money is invested in Public Securities, which are regulated by the Central Bank, so the money is safe and does not require a guarantee from the FGC.

Nubank boxes

In 2022, Nubank created a solution that allows users to save money in an organized way according to an objective or goal. Called “Nubank Little Boxes”, the tool allows you to invest to facilitate saving money for a specific goal. You can create as many Little Boxes as you want and it is available to anyone who has a bank account. The focus of Little Boxes is more on investment, so to create a little box you need to select the type of investment behind it, giving an idea of ​​the redemption period and liquidity. See more at this link.

Variable: All boxes have some yield. It is pre-selected according to the client’s objective and profile. RDB Resgate Diário, for example, yields 100% of the CDI. Planned RDBs are other options pre-suggested by Nubank that can yield more (there are options for 112% of the CDI). The user is free to choose the one that best fits their profile.

Redemption: Depends on customer selection. In none of them can the money be withdrawn immediately at any time. The fastest is the Daily Redemption, where it is possible to redeem within the next business day. Planned RDBs require more maturity time. The aforementioned 112%, for example, can only be redeemed on September 21, 2025.

Taxes: Also varies depending on user selection. In general, there is an IOF charge (96% on the first day up to 0% on the 31st day, making you earn less if you take the money out before 30 days) and also IR, which follows the regressive table of 22.5% up to 180 days and progressively reducing up to a minimum of 15% for money over 720 days.

Schedule Cashiers: The Schedule Cashier function simulates how much the customer needs to reach a value and schedules the transfer from the account to the cashier on a chosen day of the month.

Personalization: The boxes are personalized with a name and a photo out of 5 available in the app. There is no limit on the number of boxes, that is, the user creates as many as they deem necessary.

As the boxes are linked to RDB-type investments, Nubank offers a FGC guarantee, keeping the money safe.

Iti’s goals

Iti is Itaú’s digital bank. Also in 2022, it launched the “My Goals” feature, a tool to help customers better distribute their balance and organize their finances with a focus on achieving different objectives through “piggy banks”. This way, the user can stipulate values ​​to be achieved to achieve each objective and customize the page within the app according to their needs, whether for emergency reservations, travel, courses, among others. The money in Iti Targets also pays off and can be withdrawn at any time. See more at this link.

100% of the CDI: the value remaining in the targets yields 100% of the DI rate every business day.

Taxes: Just like N26, Iti does not charge IOF, so the money returns significantly more from the first day. The IR is fixed at 22.5% of income.

Redemption: Money can be moved or withdrawn 24 hours a day, including weekends

Customization: It is possible to create up to 5 goals in Iti. Each one can have a personalized name and an icon among the 12 available in the app.

At Iti, the money is invested in Public Securities, which is regulated by the Central Bank and keeps the money safe without the need for a guarantee from the FGC.

Summary