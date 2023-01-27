According to the results of 2022, Russian banks received a profit of 203 billion rubles. This is reported in materials Central Bank January 27th.

The report, published on the Central Bank’s website on January 27, says that the banking sector managed to compensate for the loss of 1.5 trillion rubles received in the first half of the year. At the same time, not all banks were able to win back losses. The share of profitable banks in the industry was 77% (more than 270 financial and credit institutions).

In addition, at the end of 2022, net interest and commission income showed a slight increase compared to 2021 – by 2.9% and 5.7%, respectively.

Also, as the regulator notes, the reserve allocations increased to 2.5 trillion rubles, which is almost five times higher than in 2021.

In November 2022, the head of the Central Bank of Russia, Elvira Nabiullina, announced the stable operation of the banking system.

In October, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the peak of difficulties in the Russian economy amid sanctions had been passed. The head of state emphasized that the Russian economy would develop on a more stable and sovereign platform.