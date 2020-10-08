Due to the aggravation of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, the banks of Armenia and Azerbaijan face difficult times, the rating agency Moody’s predicts. Analysts warn that depositors may start to withdraw funds en masse, and the national currencies of the two countries will continue to fall, the Vedomosti newspaper reports.

“The aggravation of the conflict could lead to an outflow of deposits and an increase in liquidity risk, as well as to volatility in exchange rates,” the publication cites an extract from the review.

In general, Moody’s pointed out, the protracted conflict will also put additional pressure on bank assets, the quality of which has already deteriorated due to the crisis provoked by the coronavirus pandemic. Analysts concluded that continued hostilities would have “far-reaching devastating consequences for the banking sectors of both countries.”

Armed clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh began on September 27. Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other of escalating the conflict. Heavy equipment, aviation, and multiple launch rocket systems were used on both sides. Azerbaijan stated that it occupied seven villages that were under the control of the enemy. Armenia denies this information. On Thursday, October 8, it became known that the parties may conclude a truce.