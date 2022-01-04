Banks Nordea strategists vehemently criticize interest rate restrictions and vaccines – strategists leave Nordea, bank offered them chance to stay

Nordea says that it has offered the duo the opportunity to continue working for the company.

Colorfully Strategies that have criticized interest rate restrictions and vaccines in their investment report leave Nordea.

The news agency is the first to report on the matter Bloomberg.

At the end of November, Nordea Bank announced that it would launch its internal investment review, in which the bank’s main currency strategy Martin Enlund and the main strategy Andreas Steno Larsen strongly criticize European corona policy.

Among other things, the strategists described European corona policy as evolving from lowering infection curves to “capturing the unvaccinated”.

“Isolators have celebrated over the past week, and‘ papers, thank you systems ’have been introduced in several countries to increase vaccination coverage,” Enlund and Larsen wrote in a November review.

Read more: Nordea’s investment report analyzes “incarceration of unvaccinated” and “false coronary patients” – bank launches internal investigation

The review argued that coronary vaccines do not prevent infections. The authors justified this with infection rates in the state of Vermont, USA. Again, based on disease statistics for Israel and Gibraltar, the authors interpreted that an additional dose of vaccine would appear to lead to an increase in the incidence of the disease.

According to strategists, for example, Austria not only “imprisoned the unvaccinated, (albeit for the time being) in its homes) but also introduced a nationwide vaccination order”.

“The vaccine seems to be so good that people have to be forced to take it,” the review wrote.

Nordea removed the review from its public website a few days after its publication, reportedly MP Mikko Kärnän (center) Tweeted on this topic.

According to Nordea’s reply, the views expressed in the review did not represent the company’s official position. It said it would launch an internal investigation into the content of the review.

The bank said at the time that it was complying with the authorities’ interest rate restriction and vaccine recommendations.

“Unfortunately, the analysis has failed to communicate, and we have launched an internal investigation into its content,” Nordea wrote on Twitter at the time.

On Monday Nordea said it had completed its internal investigation. According to a press release published on the company’s website, the review contains statements and references that do not comply with the company’s values ​​and ethical guidelines.

Nordea is responsible for corporate and institutional affairs Martin Persson says in a press release that the bank intends to strengthen its editorial processes as well as its internal control guidelines.

The company says it has offered the authors of the review the opportunity to continue working for the company, but the duo decided to leave the company.

The company declined to comment to Bloomberg on the terms and roles offered to Enlund and Steno Larsen.

Andreas Steno Larsen confirmed on Twitter on Monday that he had decided to leave the company. Enlund shared Steno Larsen’s tweet and agreed with him.

HS has not yet received any comments from Nordea.