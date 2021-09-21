Banks Nordea still corrects payment card failure that occurred on Monday – Most of the additional margins removed

On Monday morning, several Nordea customers woke up to the fact that in addition to the amount charged for the purchase, the accounts showed a margin provision for the same purchase.

Nordea reported this on its customer service Twitter account on Tuesday morning.

“Work will continue until all unnecessary margins have been removed,” the tweet sent after 7.30am said.

Several Nordea’s customers woke up on Monday morning with a problem that made it appear that their accounts had been charged twice in the last week.

Nordea Communications reported on Monday that some of the bank’s payment card customers show a margin provision for the same purchase in addition to the amount charged in the card payment. However, no additional margins have actually been debited from the accounts.

“The fault was detected early in the morning, and corrective action was initiated immediately,” he said Maria Korpela About Nordea Communications on Monday.

According to Nordea, no additional margins will be created and payment cards can be used normally.

However, the account attached to the card must have a balance available at least equal to the euro amount of the purchase to be made.