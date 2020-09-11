Banks Nordea has just one cash-only department workplace – Lengthy queues accumulate on Annankatu throughout Korona

Helsinki Annankatu has not too long ago seen an extended queue of individuals ready in entrance of the financial institution.

The queue is anticipated to have entry to Nordea Financial institution’s service desk for issues associated solely to money. There are not any different providers within the department.

“The Annankatu workplace is the one one [Nordean konttoreista] In Finland, which is a purely money workplace, ie it solely exists for money withdrawals and money deposits, ”says the enterprise director Minna Parhiala.

Nordea opened an Annankatu money department a few 12 months in the past.

“We determined to open this after we discovered that there’s nonetheless a necessity to make use of money. The bulk use playing cards, withdraw cash from merchandising machines or use cellular funds, however there are additionally those that are not looking for or usually are not in a position to make use of them. ”

In keeping with the trade, the Annankatu department might be visited by 200-300 prospects a day.

Congestion within the financial institution the entrance has thus emerged in the course of the coronavirus, particularly on days when some huge cash is historically raised. Such are, for instance, pension contribution dates.

“We wish to defend each our prospects and our employees and preventing viruses is the rationale that the queue was born,” Parhiala says.

“The money workplace has been open all through Korona’s time, however presently solely ten prospects are admitted to the inside at a time, as a result of we comply with the security intervals instructed by the authorities.”

In keeping with the enterprise director, a whole lot of prospects elevating money can be doing enterprise on the department from the start of the 12 months. The busiest money withdrawal days of the week are Monday and Friday.

“Nevertheless, the queue is shifting fairly quick, as the typical transaction time is a couple of minutes.”

In keeping with the perfect trade You too can withdraw and deposit cash at Itäkeskus’ Nordea department. Nevertheless, this department will not be solely specialised in money transactions, like Annankatu, however there are different providers there as effectively.

“As well as, money can in fact be obtained from ATMs and the Nordea card as a purchase and withdraw service from Ok-stores and Tokmanni shops,” Parhiala reminds.

Correction 11.9. at 4.13 p.m. Helsinki’s Annankatu department is Nordea’s solely cash-only department, not the one one the place you’ll be able to withdraw and deposit cash. The error was within the title of the article.