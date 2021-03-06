No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Banks Nordea has an extensive service outage on Sunday – affecting cards and other services

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
March 6, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The reason for the interruption is the modification and maintenance of Nordea’s information systems.

2.3. 11:17 | Updated 6.3. 15:56

Banking services Nordea, which offers banking services, has an extensive service outage on Sunday, which affects banking operations. The reason for the interruption is the modification and maintenance of Nordea’s information systems.

The service outage will begin on Sunday, March 7 at one night. For cards, the break is expected to end at about 9 p.m. on Sunday night and for other services at approximately 24 p.m.

During the break, Nordea cards cannot be used to withdraw cash, and the company’s bank IDs cannot be identified electronically. Card payment is limited, but may be slow or may not be possible.

In addition, Nordea cards cannot be used to pay in the online store during the break. The break also affects payment in applications and services for which the Nordea card is marked as a means of payment.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.