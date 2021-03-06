Banks Nordea has an extensive service outage on Sunday – affecting cards and other services

The reason for the interruption is the modification and maintenance of Nordea’s information systems.

2.3. 11:17 | Updated 6.3. 15:56

Banking services Nordea, which offers banking services, has an extensive service outage on Sunday, which affects banking operations. The reason for the interruption is the modification and maintenance of Nordea’s information systems.

The service outage will begin on Sunday, March 7 at one night. For cards, the break is expected to end at about 9 p.m. on Sunday night and for other services at approximately 24 p.m.

During the break, Nordea cards cannot be used to withdraw cash, and the company’s bank IDs cannot be identified electronically. Card payment is limited, but may be slow or may not be possible.

In addition, Nordea cards cannot be used to pay in the online store during the break. The break also affects payment in applications and services for which the Nordea card is marked as a means of payment.