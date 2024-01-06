Banks | Nordea became the number one bank for startups. Behind everything is a man whose behavior caused astonishment ten years ago.

Nordea's share of domestic funding for Finnish startups is already 38 percent. Behind the scenes is Vesa Riihimäki, who got excited about startups at just the right time. When it has become more difficult to get international capital investment, the importance of loan money is emphasized.
Ten years ago Vesa Riihimäki did something that was considered quite strange.
Riihimäki worked as the director of Nordea's largest corporate banking branch, the Helsinki office. Now he began to rarely spend that week at various networking events for startup companies.
