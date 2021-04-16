Saturday, April 17, 2021
Banks Mobilepay: Finnish e-commerce fees charged twice

April 16, 2021
The disruption applies to both payment cards and Mobilepay payments, the payment service Mobilepay says.

16.4. 15:10

Part Finns have been charged twice for e-commerce purchases when paying with a payment card and a Mobilepay mobile payment, says the Mobilepay payment service company in a Twitter message.

“We have been informed that some online merchants have charged double as well as, unfortunately, Mobilepay payments,” the message says.

According to Mobilepay, payment service providers are investigating the disruption and its cause. The company says it will report the matter when it receives more information.

He was the first to report the disturbance IS Digitoday. Mobilepay estimates to IS Digitoday that the problem seems to have started on Thursday and that it mostly affects card payments.

