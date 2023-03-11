Banks | Mårten Mickos: The fall of SVB affects the mood in the startup community

Mickos, who runs the information security company Hacker One, says that his company confirmed on Thursday that it has no risks in the collapsed SVB bank. “I got a hint about this on Thursday.”

in California a Finnish technology influencer who has lived for a long time Mårten Mickos says that the collapse of SVB bank is visible in the startup community.

“Many people feel sad because SVB has been a central bank and operator for startups. I see posts on social media complaining about SVB’s fate,” Mickos tells HS by email.

The bank’s problems were revealed on Wednesday evening. On Thursday, a violent deposit flight began, when customers who were afraid of the bank’s collapse started withdrawing their funds.

Mickos thinks that the bank’s collapse may have an impact on the company’s customers, because so many startups were the bank’s customers.

“We probably have customers who now have to ensure the availability of their money.”

Mickos thinks that the bank’s collapse has an effect on the sentiments of the industry in general, because the bank has been financing so many success stories.

“In that sense, it’s a sad case that raises new question marks about the state of the economy.”