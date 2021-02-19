No Result
Banks Malfunction in Nordea’s banking services – Authentication with the mobile application does not work

Bhavi Mandalia
February 19, 2021
The Nordea mobile application currently only works offline, and you cannot log in to online banking with the application.

Nordean extensive disruptions in banking services were observed on Friday. The problem is related to the bank’s PIN application, which is used by a large number of customers to authenticate and log in to online banking.

At this time, users of the PIN application cannot access online or mobile banking. In addition, the bank identification number application does not work if the user wants to authenticate a third-party service.

The passcode application is still offline. In addition, users of the PIN reader can still log in to online banking and authenticate to other services.

Nordea announced the matter on its Facebook page on Friday morning and said that it was investigating the disruption. He was the first to talk about it Evening paper.

