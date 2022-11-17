Brand Dx Ranking places Itaú, Bradesco and Banco do Brasil at the top of the list

O ranking brand dx of the most valuable brands in 2022 shows that banks occupy the top of the list. Itaú, Bradesco and Banco do Brasil are the top 3.

The sum of the 100 biggest brands reached BRL 457 billion, growth of 22% compared to the previous year. Itaú bank is the 1st on the list and has a market value of R$ 41 billion. Bradesco bank has a value of R$ 31.7 billion. It is followed by Banco do Brasil, with R$ 25.7 billion in market value.

Caixa comes in 4th place, with a value of R$ 19.4 billion. As a result, banks continue to be the most relevant segment in the ranking by Brand Dx. They correspond to 31% of the total value of brands in the survey. Next comes the sector of vehicles (15%), alcoholic beverages (6%), and retail (5%).

This year, of the 100 most valuable brands evaluated by the ranking, 85% had their value increased. Another 15% had a fall. In 2021, among the 70 best evaluated brands, 40 had registered growth and 30 lost value.

METHODOLOGY

to present the ranking, Brand Dx analyzed 4,000 brands in 50 sectors of the economy. A survey was also conducted of 24,000 people between August and September. The company relies on future profit streams that can be created by the brand.

To assess the strength of the brand, 29 performance indicators are taken into account, ranging from communication, positioning, reputation and even experience with channels, products and services.