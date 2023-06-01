Banks | Jyrki Katainen as Nordea’s social relations director

Katainen starts as Nordea’s social relations director in October.

Finland former Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen moves to Nordea’s social relations director. Katainen will start the position in October, Nordea says in its press release.

Katainen, 51, currently works as the chief representative of Sitra, Finland’s independence celebration fund.

Katainen became prime minister after the spring 2011 parliamentary elections. He led a six-party, rather divisive government until spring 2014.

The news is updated.