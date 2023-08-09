Banks | Italy hits banks fattened by rising interest rates – a surprise tax sent shares plummeting

The Italian government has long criticized the country’s banks for profiting from rising interest rates.

Italian the right-wing government imposes a 40 percent windfall tax on banks. The tax will be paid on the increase in net interest income caused by the rise in interest rates.

Interest margin is a key indicator for banks’ operations. It describes the difference between interest charged on loans and interest charged on deposits.

Italian the decision came as a surprise to the market. As a result, the shares of Italy’s major banks began to fall sharply. For example, the share of Intesa Sanpaolo was down about 8 percent at 1 p.m.

Unicredit’s share was down by more than 6.5 percent, and Banco BPM’s share was also down by about 8 percent.

News agency According to Bloomberg the tax ruling has wiped more than $10 billion off the value of Italian bank stocks in an instant.

The decision weighed on the banking sector more broadly. For example, the Stoxx Europe 600 Banks index, which tracks European banks, was around 2.8 percent below freezing at 1 p.m. Nordea was also down about 2.4 percent.

Italian the background of the government’s decision on Monday evening is the rapidly rising interest rates.

Prime minister by Giorgia Meloni the government has criticized the country’s banks for not raising deposit rates that benefit small savers, even though the banks have at the same time raised interest rates that discipline debtors in line with the European Central Bank’s (ECB) interest rate hikes.

Over the past year, the ECB has raised its key interest rates at a historically fast pace. Italy’s largest bank Intesa Sanpaolo’s interest margin has swelled enormously as a result of the rise in interest rates. It said at the end of July that its net interest income will rise to at least 13.5 billion euros this year.

According to Reuters’ sources, the tax introduced now will bring additional tax revenues of around 3 billion euros to Italy’s coffers. According to some analysts, the revenue impact may be even greater.

of the Financial Times income, on the other hand, remains around 2 billion euros. According to the newspaper, the money is to be used to make life easier for families affected by the rise in interest rates.

Windfall-the purpose of the tax is to tax “unearned profits”. In addition to banks, a similar tax has been used, for example, for energy companies that have benefited from the rise in energy prices.

Before Italy, the Windfall tax assigned to banks has previously been introduced by at least Spain and Hungary.

Correction 9.8. 9:34 a.m.: The news initially stated that the tax is paid from the banks’ interest margin. In reality, the tax is paid on the increase in net interest income caused by the rise in interest rates.