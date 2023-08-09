Banks | Italy filed its bank tax – the stock plunge changed to a rise

On Tuesday, almost 8 billion euros were lost from the market value of Italian banks. On Wednesday, stocks turned higher.

European banking stocks rose on Wednesday after Italy clarified its tax line on banks’ excess profits.

For example, the share of Italy’s largest bank Intesa Sanpaolo, which fell heavily on Tuesday, was up by more than 3 percent at 1 p.m.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Banks index, which tracks European banks, was up by about 1.8 percent.

Italian shares of major banks fell sharply on Tuesday, when Italy announced a 40 percent windfall tax on banks. The tax will be paid on the increase in net interest income caused by the rise in interest rates.

Interest margin is a key indicator for banks’ operations. It describes the difference between interest charged on loans and interest charged on deposits.

On Tuesday, the news about the bank tax sent Italian bank stocks into a sharp decline. For example, the share of Intesa Sanpaolo, the country’s largest bank, fell almost 8.7 percent on Tuesday.

As a whole, the index following Italian banks fell 7.6 percent on Tuesday. According to information service Refinitiv, about 7.9 billion euros were lost from the combined market value of the banks on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, bank shares also plunged more broadly, as the Stoxx Europe 600 Banks index fell 3.5 percent.

Later on Tuesday, the Italian Ministry of Finance clarified the tax decision. According to it, the tax will be collected at a maximum of 0.1 percent of the bank’s assets.

News agency According to Bloomberg the tax should not have much impact on banks that have already raised their customers’ deposit rates.

ITALIAN the background of the government’s tax decision on Monday night is rapidly rising interest rates.

Prime minister by Giorgia Meloni the government has criticized the country’s banks for not raising deposit rates that benefit small savers, even though the banks have at the same time raised interest rates that discipline debtors in line with the European Central Bank’s (ECB) interest rate hikes. Over the past year, the ECB has raised its key interest rates at a historically fast pace.

The tax should increase Italy’s tax revenues by around three billion euros.