Banks | Is Credit Suisse the new Lehman Brothers? “Even a small match can go awry,” says Professor Vesa Puttonen

Swiss Credit Suisse and SVB, which collapsed in the United States, are very different banks and their challenges stem from different backgrounds.

Swiss bank Credit Suisse’s stock collapsed on Wednesday and banking stocks in Europe are slipping.

The bank’s stock plunged by a maximum of 30 percent. By 16:35, the plunge had calmed down to a drop of just over 16 percent.

Professor of Finance Vesa Puttonen Aalto University says that the basic mood in the investment market is currently very nervous. He sees it as the spread of Credit Suisse’s challenges to the stock market more broadly.

“The forest is very dry, even one small match can go awry,” says Puttonen, describing the mood of the investors.

Credit Suisse’s problems have been going on for longer. Last fall, speculation ran wild about will the bank fail completely. Last year the bank posted a weak result and most recently this week the bank reported “material weaknesses” in its financial reporting.

The Saudi National Bank (SNB), which owns about 10 percent of the bank, said on Wednesday that it will not finance the bank any more.

“We cannot finance the bank any more, as we would then exceed the 10 percent limit. This is a regulatory issue,” the SNB said, according to news agency Reuters.

Puttonen considers the announcement significant.

“That’s a big deal in this environment.”

Puttonen does not take a position on whether Credit Suisse could collapse or what possible effects it would have. Instead, he emphasizes that, for example, the investment market is now swayed by fears.

The giant bank Credit Suisse is so big that its collapse would have an impact on the world’s financial markets. Due to its importance, the bank is considered “too big to fail” (too big to fail).

At the end of last year, Credit Suisse’s balance sheet was approximately EUR 546.6 billion. The bank’s difficulties are illustrated by the fact that at the end of 2021, the bank’s balance sheet was more than 777 billion euros.

However, Credit Suisse is still large compared to, for example, Sillicon Valley Bank (SVB), which collapsed less than a week ago. At the end of last year, its balance sheet was 215 billion dollars, or about 201 billion euros.

Economist Nouriel Roubini said in an interview with Bloomberg on Wednesday that Credit Suisse is “too big to fail and too big to save”.

on Twitter commented on the matter Roubini compares Credit Suisse’s problems to Lehman Brothers, which collapsed during the financial crisis.

“The Credit Suisse crisis is a ‘Lehman moment’ for European and global markets. The bank is too big to fail and too big to save. It is not even clear what the bank’s numerous unrealized losses from securities and other assets are,” writes Roubini.

Roubini is known as a rather pessimistic market commentator. He earned the nickname “Doctor of Doom” after correctly predicting the 2008 financial crisis.

Also The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) was caused by a flight of deposits, i.e. panic. Puttonen describes that SVB’s problems came as a complete surprise to most, and attention in the investment market has been focused on inflation and its containment, i.e. raising interest rates.

Although the authorities in the United States quickly intervened in the game with SVB, eyes are now focused on the banking sector and its possible weaknesses.

Puttonen emphasizes that the problems of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse stem from completely different backgrounds than the failed SVB bank. These are two separate cases.

“These problems have completely different drivers,” says Puttonen.

Financial Supervisory Authority (Fiva) head of department responsible for bank supervision Jyri Helenius says that at this stage the authority monitors and analyzes the situation in the banking sector. Helenius does not directly comment on Credit Suisse’s situation, but comments on the matter at the general level and the level of the Finnish banking system.

“Finland’s banking sector is in a good situation if various disruptions occur,” says Helenius.

Previously on Wednesday, Helenius told HS that no A development similar to SVB’s would be practically possible in Finnish banks.

What happens if Credit Suisse collapses?

“Without taking a position on this bank’s situation, I will state in general that it would clarify what kind of direct links and responsibilities the banks would have,” says Helenius.

In general, the amount of liabilities of Finnish banks in Swiss banks is very small.

“Another typical effect of this on Finnish banks would be that the cost of financing would rise.”