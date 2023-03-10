Banks | Investors became worried, bank stocks also plunged in Europe

Piilaakso’s credit bank’s problems raised concerns about the risk spreading to the banking system.

Bank stocks bearishness has continued in Europe on Friday after banking stocks plunged on Wall Street on Thursday.

In the United States, the decline began when Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), known as the credit bank for growth companies in Silicon Valley, reported its problems. Bank announced that it had sold its holdings at a loss and organizing a new share issue to increase capital.

Concerns about the bank’s deposit flight have also been raised. Several private equity investors and funds are a news agency Bloomberg’s advised their customers to withdraw their deposits from SVB. The bank, on the other hand, has urged its customers to remain calm and support the bank, as it has supported its customers.

The share price of the bank’s parent company fell by 60 percent on Thursday. At the same time, the shares of many large banks, such as Bank of America, JP Morgan and Well Fargo, fell sharply.

On Friday, the decline has continued in Europe. The Stoxx index, which describes European banking shares, fell by around four percent by the afternoon.

Among the big banks, for example HSBC went down by about 4.7 percent, Deutsche Bank by more than 7 percent, Barclays by 3.9 percent and Italy’s Unicredit by three percent. On the Helsinki stock exchange, Nordea was down 3.6 percent.

Read more: Piilaakso’s credit bank collapsed – some fear that it heralds a bigger crisis for banks

“Investors see this as a potential contagion risk,” says ING’s interest rate strategist Antoine Bouvet news agency Reuters.

“I think it makes sense to think that the remote possibility of a US banking system-wide crisis could also bring a small chance of the problem spreading to Europe.”

Stock prices the bill is basically about a rapid rise in interest rates, which on the other hand boosts the banks’ profits.

However, banks have large amounts of bonds from the time of low interest rates, the market value of which has now plummeted. Banks’ investments therefore lose their value, which is why investors are now worried.

In addition, banks may have to raise their deposit rates to compete for customers, which would pinch their bottom line.