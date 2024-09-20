“We are not talking about extra profits, but banks, insurance companies and energy utilities that have made significant profits can be kindly called to contribute”

“This is exactly our position.” With these words Raffaele Nevi, national spokesperson for Forza Italiainterviewed by Affaritaliani.itcomments on the words of the economic manager of Fratelli d’Italia, Mark Osnatoon a possible contribution in the maneuver by the banks to support economic growth. “But not only the banks”, explains Nevi.

“We are also thinking about insurance companies and energy multi-utilities, starting with the public ones, which given the enormous profits can give an extraordinary contribution to help the Italian economy, certainly not to increase unproductive spending. We are not talking about extra profits, but banks, insurance companies and energy utilities that have made significant profits can be kindly called to contribute. No to new taxes but an appeal for extraordinary help in this phase to help the country and its citizens can be accepted”, concludes Nevi.