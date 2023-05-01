Banks | In the USA, another bank collapsed: JP Morgan buys First Republic

Authorities suspended operations of the Californian bank on Monday and reported the transaction.

American the big bank JP Morgan buys the deposits and most of the assets of Californian First Republic Bank.

According to news agencies, the US Deposit Protection Authority suspended First Republic Bank on Monday and soon after announced the deal, which had been negotiated over the weekend.

In March, 11 of the largest US banks deposited $30 billion into First Republic Bank, but it wasn’t enough to save it. The bank said on Tuesday of last week that it had lost more than 100 billion dollars worth of deposits in the beginning of the year.

The deposit protection authority FDIC estimated on Monday that its deposit protection fund will suffer losses of 13 billion dollars.

Key the reason for the bank’s collapse is the failure of risk management, as it was not adequately protected against rising interest rates. Banks invested their increased deposits in the securities market and underestimated the interest rate risk of the investments.

Newspaper According to the Financial Times, the short-term takeover of the bank allowed the authorities to reach an arrangement with JP Morgan to share the losses. As interest rates rise, First Republic Bank’s loan portfolio has accumulated a lot of unrealized risks.

Interest rates rise and tightening of financial conditions usually bring out the risks and increased vulnerabilities taken during the light financial conditions.

The risks materialized in March in the United States, where the sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank raised the question of how risk management and supervision of medium-sized banks works in the United States.

The distrust spread to Europe and was one of the fate of the long-troubled Swiss bank Credit Suisse.