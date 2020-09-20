Consolidation in Spain and speculation about a merger between UBS and Credit Suisse are fueling the Frankfurt rumor mill. By Wolfgang Ehrensberger

The fantasy of consolidation has returned to the European banking sector. Speculations about a possible merger of the major Swiss banks Credit Suisse and UBS drove the share prices of both houses at the beginning of the week. Only recently did the two Spanish institutes Caixabank and Bankia their merger plans disclosed. In Spain there are many credit defaults due to the Corona, the financial institutions have high write-downs and are under pressure.

The rating agency Fitch assumes that Caixabank-Bankia is only the starting signal for further bank consolidation. Cross-border mergers will remain difficult for the time being, particularly for regulatory reasons.

The share prices of Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank have also been driven again and again by merger speculation. Both houses had explored a merger at the beginning of last year. However, the talks ended with no results in April 2019. While Deutsche Bank is now making progress with the restructuring, Commerzbank is not finding a green branch. The financial investor Cerberus has recently increased the pressure. Supervisory board chairman Stefan Schmittmann, CEO Martin Zielke and private customer boss Michael Mandel leave. The merger project could also be relaunched under new leadership, they say.

Strategy discussion in Zurich

Meanwhile, UBS Chairman of the Board of Directors Axel Weber is seen as the driving force behind new merger talks with Credit Suisse. But here, too, the devil is in the details: Both houses would have a combined 60 percent market share in the Swiss home market, which is a problem in terms of competition law. The private customer business and investment banking would have to be reduced. Synergies could also be realized primarily through the unpopular cutbacks of at least 15,000 jobs in Germany. So it could just be about the merging of parts. Weber had already explored a merger of fund management and asset management with the activities of Deutsche Bank in 2019, but without result.

But also at UBS a change of boss is looming, which could bring dynamism into the process: On November 1st, the resigning UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti will be replaced by the previous boss of the Dutch ING, Ralph Hamers. Hamers has a reputation for not shying away from radical steps. He is also focusing on digital realignment. For him, the bank of the future is more of an internet and digital group. Hamers himself sees his move pragmatically: “It’s a completely new challenge because it’s a completely different bank.”