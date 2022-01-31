Mexico.- At the end of 2021, the accumulated profits of the 50 financial institutions operating in the Mexican Republic amounted to 182 billion pesos, which represents a growth of 65.7%, compared to what was obtained in 2020 in real terms, according to what was announced by the National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV).

According to data from the national agency, the profits recorded last year by banks operating in the national territory represent the highest amount of profits on record, which in turn exceeds the main effects caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Covid-19.

While the National Banking Securities Commission stated that BBVA was the financial institution that obtained the highest profits over the course of 2021, adding a total of 60 thousand 256 million pesos, assuming a growth of 33%, compared to 2020.

While, Banorte It was the second bank that presented the highest profits during 2021, which amounted to 26 thousand 86 million pesos, with a growth of 14%; while in third place is Citibanamex with 22 thousand 396 million pesos, and in fourth place, Santander with 18 thousand 68 million pesos.

According to information from the agency, at the end of 2021, by assets, BBVA was the largest bank that operated in the Mexican Republic, followed by Santander, Citibanamex and Banorte.

For its part, at the end of 2021, the portfolio of current credit of the multiple banking sector in Mexico it was located at 5.4 trillion pesos with a real annual decrease of 2% compared to the same month of 2020; while the current commercial credit portfolio stood at 3.3 trillion pesos, with a real decrease of 3.3% compared to the same period in 2020, while consumer credit registered a balance of more than one trillion pesos, which represented a annual decrease of 2.4%.

On the other hand, the credit granted through the Credit cards amounted to 376 billion pesos (a decrease of 2.8%), and the payroll loans registered a balance of 269 billion pesos, with an increase of 0.8% in real terms.