Banks | In Denmark, the trial against Nordea in an almost ten-year-old money laundering case begins

Banks|The Danish police’s national special crime unit begins legal proceedings against Denmark’s Nordea in an old money-laundering case. Nordea disagrees with the assessment made by the authorities.

in Denmark the trial begins against Nordea in an old case related to the prevention of money laundering.

The Danish police special crime unit NSK (National unit for Særlig Kriminalitet) has announced that it will initiate a legal process and file a formal charge against Nordea regarding money laundering control procedures in place in 2015 and before.

Nordea disagrees with the legal assessment made by the authorities.

of Denmark In 2015, the Financial Supervisory Authority investigated whether Nordea Bank Danmark A/S’s processes for identifying and preventing money laundering were sufficient and compliant with regulations.

The investigation led to orders issued by the Financial Supervisory Authority. However, they did not state that money laundering had taken place and that there were no indications of a deliberate violation of the legislation. In June 2016, in accordance with Danish practice, the case was transferred to the Danish Public Prosecutor’s Office for further investigation.

NSK announced today that it will start legal proceedings against Nordea in the case.

Nordea disagrees with the content of the charges and the legal assessment.

In 2019, Nordea made a reservation related to matters concerning the prevention of money laundering. Based on the current situation and three separate external assessments, Nordea believes that the current provision is sufficient.