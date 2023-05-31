Banks | Handelsbanken sells its operations in Finland to S-bank, Oma SP and Henki-Fenia

Personal customer operations are sold to S-Bank.

Swedish Handelsbanken says it is selling part of its operations in Finland to S-bank, Oma Säästöpankki and insurance company Henki-Fenia.

Personal customer, asset management and investment service operations will be sold to S-Bank. The business serving small and medium-sized companies will be sold to Oma Säästöpanki and the life insurance business to Henki-Fenia.

The purchase price is the net value of the sold businesses on the day of the transaction, i.e. approximately EUR 1.3 billion in total, Handelsbanken says in its release. The bank estimates that the net effects of the transaction on its operating result are “marginal”.

Handelsbanken estimates that the deal will be completed in the second half of next year. The completion of the transaction requires the approval of the authorities.

The assets subject to the transaction account for approximately 30 percent of the lending volumes of Handelsbanken’s operations in Finland and approximately 50 percent of the risk-weighted capital.

According to Handelsbanken, the sale of the bank’s other Finnish businesses will continue. These include the services of large companies, housing stock companies and real estate companies.

Handelsbanken initially put its Finnish operations up for sale in October 2021.