During the coronavirus pandemic, banks handed over to collectors a record amount of Russian debt in seven years. According to RBC, we are talking about 582 billion rubles in 2020 – the maximum since 2013, when the National Association of Professional Collection Agencies (NAPKA) began to keep statistics.

Compared to the pre-crisis 2019, the number of new cases in the work of collectors increased by 4.9 percent, to 8.4 million units. For many, the coronavirus crisis served as a catalyst that forced them to become overdue. According to the general director of the Stolichnoe AVD collection agency, David Tsatsua, those at risk were mainly those whose financial situation was not the most stable even before the crisis.

In general, according to the collectors, in the future the volume of debts transferred for collection will grow, but there is no talk of a sharp growth rate yet. With part of the debts that were formed in the second half of 2020, banks are still working independently, and the transfer to collectors will begin when overdue for more than 180 days.

According to the Central Bank, on March 1, 2021, the population’s debt on loans to banks amounted to 20.8 trillion rubles. Since the beginning of the year, it has increased by almost 800 billion rubles. In the first quarter of 2021, the average amount of unpaid debt increased by another 7.5 percent to 137.6 thousand rubles, which is the maximum in four years.