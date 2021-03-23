Banks Goldman Sachs’ CEO was responsible for the workload of his subordinates: Efforts must be made on behalf of customers

Investment bank employees reported health problems caused by 95-hour work weeks.

American Managing Director of Investment Bank Goldman Sachs David Solomon has responded to criticisms from the company ‘s analysts about the physical and mental health problems caused by excessive workloads.

“Remember that if we all work for our customers, even when it feels like we’re already reaching our limit, it will make our performance better,” Solomo wrote in a message to Investment Bank employees. According to the British broadcaster BBC.

However, Solomon found it positive that employees are giving feedback to management. He promised that first-year agents at the bank would no longer have to do Saturday jobs unless otherwise agreed.

Last The report on Goldman Sachs’ working conditions, which was published during the first week, was based on interviews with analysts working for the company for the first thirteen years. Analysts said they work an average of more than 13.5 hours a day seven days a week with just a five-hour night’s sleep.

Employees suggested that the weekly working time should not exceed 80 hours instead of the current 95 hours.