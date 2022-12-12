Banks | FT: Credit Suisse granted loan based on questionable invoices to failed finance company Greensill

Credit Suisse granted the loan in October 2020, i.e. less than five months before Greensill, which specializes in supply chain financing, collapsed.

Swiss bank Credit Suisse granted a US$140 million (approx. EUR 133 million) emergency loan to the financial company Greensill Capital partly based on suspicious invoices, tells British newspaper Financial Times (FT).

According to FT, the companies mentioned in the invoices deny that they had a business relationship with Credit Suisse.

Credit Suisse granted the loan in October 2020, i.e. less than five months before Greensill collapsed. Greensill specialized in supply chain financing.

According to the documents seen by the FT, the loan granted by Credit Suisse was partially secured by a British-Indian businessman By Sanjeev Gupta invoices from the metal company Liberty Commodities, which had been sold to Greensill.

According to the documents, there were invoices from twelve companies. Four of these tell the FT that they have not done any business with Liberty. The rest of the companies refused to comment or did not respond to FT’s contact.

The suspicious invoices raise questions about Credit Suisse’s risk management and the business practices of Greensill and Liberty.

Despite everything, Credit Suisse got its 140 million dollar loan back from Greensill, FT says.