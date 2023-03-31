Banks | Front organization: British startup banks will soon need help from the authorities

The trustee of the British fintech industry warns that new start-up banks that serve online may still need help in the coming weeks if the market nervousness continues.

Hirt said, according to the Reuters news agency, that new types of banks that serve their customers only on the Internet “are not immune to the current market environment, and it is important that steps are taken to support them in the coming weeks and months.”

Hirt is worried that the nervousness of the financial markets may continue in the coming weeks and it may cause difficulties for British banks that serve online. Hirt announced that in order to curb the risks, the authorities must protect the customers and companies of digital banks.

However, the trustee did not specify to Reuters what kind of help the digital banks might need from the authorities.

New onesbanks that only serve via the internet or mobile app have grown clearly faster than traditional banks in recent years.

However, the growth of new types of digital banks has not always come without setbacks. For example, the British Revolut is one of the best-known and fastest-growing new banks in Europe. Revolut’s auditor warned earlier this year that the company’s accounting may provide substantially misleading information about the bank’s situation.

Another important digital bank, N26, has also grown rapidly, but on the other hand, it has received sanctions for money laundering and the company’s management culture has been strongly criticized. N26’s director of risk management resigned from his position earlier this year.

British the financial regulator FCA warned recently, that it is concerned about the risk management of new types of financial service providers. The warning came just a week after Silicon Valley Bank collapsed in the US.

The banking industry has been shaken by exceptionally strong market jitters since Silicon Valley Bank collapsed as a result of a deposit flight in March. Share prices of banks have dropped sharply in different parts of the world. Swiss investment bank Credit Suisse fell into the arms of its rival UBS shortly after the Silicon Valley Bank deposit run.

The banking nervousness seen in March is connected in many ways to investors in the technology sector and the crypto market. Silicon Valley Bank mainly served technology investors and startups. The American banks Silvergate and Signature, which collapsed around the same time as Silicon Valley Bank, were known for their more favorable attitude towards the crypto market than other banks.