Banks, First Cisl: for the first 5 half-year profits over 6 billion

The top five Italian banks (Intesa Sanpaolo, Unicredit, Mps, Banco Bpm, Bper) file i accounts of the first six months of the year with a growth sustained operating revenues (+ 3.3%). The net profits they rose by 6.2% to 6.242 billion, despite the write-downs of receivables from Russia And Ukraine operated by Intesa SanPaolo and Unicredit (€ 2.2 billion). This is what emerges from the analysis conducted for First Cisl by the Scientific Committee of the Fiba Foundation.

And the net interest growth to drive the balance sheets (+ 5.7%), to which the increase in rates contributed, which should have its effects especially in the coming quarters. This reverses the trend that had seen revenues benefiting from the constant increase in net commissions, in the period considered essentially stable due to the adverse performance of the financial markets, which negatively affects revenues from investment services. Credit quality also improved: in fact, the stock of net impaired loans decreased (net Npl ratio to 1.7% from 2% to 31.12.2021). The adjustments on loans, to be placed in relation to the war in Ukraine, could have a lesser impact in the following quarters, bringing benefits to profitability.

COSTS STILL DOWN

The increase in revenues, together with the reduction in operating costs, produced a new sharp reduction in cost / income, which went from 53.4% ​​to 50.8%, widening the difference compared to the average of the major European competitors (58, 1%). Personnel costs fell by 1.1% and recorded a decreasing incidence on total revenues: in fact, it went from 33.1% in the first half of 2021 to 31.7%.

INCREASINGLY HIGHER PRODUCTIVITY

Employment records an estimated further decline of 3% (for over 7,000 workers), while the number of branches also falls by 7.6% (-1,007). The primary margin per employee is still increasing (+ 6.5%), as a result of the growth in productivity.

WEALTH TO REDISTRIBUTE WITH THE NEGOTIATION

“The half-yearly reports of Italian banks have seen revenues and profits grow significantly. The cost of labor has dropped in absolute and relative terms, now representing just over 30% of revenues. Significant growth cannot be postponed. and rapid wages, through bargaining in groups, to adapt them to the high productivity that cannot end up only to the benefit of shareholders through the distribution of dividends and buy backs. On the other hand, the protection of the purchasing power of wages will be among the main negotiating topics with ABI in the upcoming contractual round “, says First CISL Secretary General Riccardo Colombani.

“The increase in net interest income, which will also characterize the next quarterly reports, should push banks to focus more on credit for revenue growth. It would also be necessary to abandon the previously clearly prevailing business strategy, based on growth. continues of commissions, as part of an admittedly non-independent consultancy service, and finally practicing open consultancy models, based on a large number of financial products, in the absence of conflict of interest, without commercial pressure on male and female workers and with the greater satisfaction with savers. The importance of credit and savings – concludes Colombani – is more topical than ever: economy and risks for banks must go hand in hand with supporting economic activity in such a complex phase of social and economic dynamics of our country “.

