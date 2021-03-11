Banks Fiva appointed an agent to oversee Privanet Securities

Financial supervision (Fiva) has appointed an agent to oversee the operations of the investment services company Privanet Securities as of today due to several regulatory failures, Fiva says in a statement.

Privanet Securities is a subsidiary of the Privanet Group, which is listed on the First North list of the Helsinki Stock Exchange. A lawyer has been appointed to supervise Privanet Anders Carlberg.

The Financial Supervision Authority decided to appoint an agent after noticing several breaches of regulations in the company’s operations during 2019 and 2020.

According to Fiva, the decision is based on an assessment of Privanet’s overall situation. Fiva has identified shortcomings in Privanet’s solvency management, and the solvency has repeatedly fallen below the statutory minimum level over the past year, according to the supervisor.

In addition, Privanet has provided false and misleading information and has not properly managed conflicts of interest in providing investment services. Privanet has also not adequately managed the risks associated with its Realinvest crowdfunding service.

“Deficiencies in Privanet’s internal control and risk management have caused, at least in part, the above-mentioned omissions. These omissions have been significant and Fiva cannot be sure that Privanet’s corrective actions have been sufficient in all situations, ”the financial supervisor said in a statement.

Fiva will review the need for an agent in September at the latest. Privanet has the right to appeal the decision.