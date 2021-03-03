Banks Fishing messages are sent on behalf of the Bank of Finland – POP Bank warns against opening the link in the messages

POP Bank reminds that you must log in to the online bank from the bank’s own website.

Finnish So-called fishing messages have been sent in the name of POP Bank, urging them to go to online banking via the link in the message. The bank reminds that you must log in to the online bank from the bank’s own website.

The bank warns against opening the link in the messages. The bank states in its press release that closure notifications have been sent for all messages and fishing websites that have become known.

Among other things, POP Bank includes 21 banks. It employs more than 700 people.