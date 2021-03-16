Banks Financial banking barometer: Finns are now actively applying for loans and banks believe that demand will only grow

Demand for household loans from banks has been brisk in the early part of the year, but demand for credit from companies has been weak.

Bank managers According to Finns, they are currently actively seeking credit, according to the Financial Sector Bank Barometer. Banks’ expectations of short-term household credit demand are also upward.

Bank managers estimate that significantly more loans were granted to households during the first half of the year than at the same time last year. In the comparison period, low demand for loans was affected by the onset of the interest rate pandemic. The Bank Barometer survey was conducted for bank managers at the turn of February – March.

Finanssiala ry: n expert Mariia Somerla says businesses and households are now gradually preparing for the post-pandemic period. According to Somerla, households are still investing in the quality and comfort of living as telework continues.

“Households have accumulated savings, but instead of deposit accounts, they are looking for a better return on funds from other properties,” Somerla says in a press release.

According to the banks, in the spring more loans and credits will be applied for than before to buy one’s own home, renovate it and also to acquire goods. In addition, banks say that the loan will also be taken to finance investment activities.

HS reported more than a week ago that the metropolitan area the bank mortgage race has become very fierce. Therefore, banks are also increasingly flexible in their collateral requirements for loans. Traditionally, the race for customers has been held at the loan margin.

In companies loan negotiations are not as cumbersome. Companies have received less credit from banks at the beginning of the year than at the same time last year. The background is the corona crisis.

Banks estimate that the availability of corporate subsidies and public money during the Korona period will tax the amount of bank lending.

According to banks, a small recovery is also in sight in companies. Bank managers estimate that more bank loans are needed for working capital and financial restructuring. Demand for financing related to acquisitions and reorganisations is also expected to increase.

In its Banking Barometer, the Finance Sector quarterly asks bank managers’ perceptions and expectations of the development of credit demand and various forms of investment.