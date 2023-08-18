The clash between the Italian government and the ECB ignites. “The European Central Bank has taken very questionable decisions – in particular the repeated increase in interest rates which risks fueling rather than countering inflation – in a completely independent way from national governments, thanks to its autonomy. President Lagarde should remember that the…
#Banks #FdI #Lagarde #Autonomous #government #democratically #elected #dont
Russian lawyer revealed a way to punish consummation
Lawyer Mironova: consummation can be punished by law when fixing deceitFraud associated with consummation can be punished, provided that the...
Leave a Reply