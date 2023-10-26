The tax on banks’ extra profits and the boomerang for state coffers

The tax on banks’ extra profits risks becoming a boomerang for state coffers. This was underlined by Unimpresa in the wake of the decisions taken by the two main Italian credit institutions, Intesa SanPaolo and Unicredit.



In its process of conversion into law, the Asset decree of the Meloni government was modified, giving banks the possibility of choosing whether to pay the tax to the State – a part of the difference in the interest margin accrued in 2023 compared to 2021, up to an amount maximum of 0.26 calculated on assets, excluding government bonds – or allocate an amount equal to two and a half times its value to strengthen one’s assets. An option which, as mentioned, Unicredit and Intesa SanPaolo have already communicated their intention to pursue. And if, as Unimpresa predicts, all or almost all the Italian institutes were to follow them, for the State it would translate into a solution to «zero revenue».

A big problem, considering that the revenue forecasts were equal to 3 billion and 248 million euros. «An unsatisfactory result for the government seems obvious, therefore mocked», write the business representatives after an evaluation by their Study Center, «the decision of the first and second banking groups in the country, Intesa Sanpaolo and Unicredit, which yesterday and today have announced that it did not want to pay the tax, preferring to set aside as a reserve, as required by law, an amount equal to 2.5 times the theoretical tax levy, paves the way for a behavior which, with few exceptions, should be followed by almost the entire Italian banking sector”. An even more necessary choice for banks listed on the stock exchange, since the payment of the tax burden would entail legal risks for company directors due to potential appeals by shareholders.

For this reason, according to Unimpresa, «we are faced with a substantially neutral tax rule, which will have no tangible impact on bank balance sheets and public finances.” The possibility for banks to set aside as a reserve instead of paying to the State cannot be explained with the reasons given by the executive.

«According to what was explained by the government, the changes introduced to the decree during the conversion have the objective of increasing the offer of loans to businesses and families», reports the national councilor of Unimpresa, Manlio La Duca, «however, the current credit restriction is not linked so much to the current levels of capital ratios, but rather to the increase in the cost of money which has caused an increase in interest rates and, more generally, a sharp worsening of the conditions of access to bank financing” . The government had estimated a revenue of over 3 billion, calculating that the risk-weighted assets – Rwa – was around 38% of the total assets, or an amount equal to 1,249 billion, of which 0.26% – the maximum amount set by the decree – is equivalent to 3 billion 248 million. A figure which, according to the companies, risks not being even remotely approached if, as expected, other credit institutions were to follow the decisions already taken by the two banking giants.

Understood as Unicredit will not pay the tax on the banks' extra profits

As mentioned above, Intesa Sanpaolo (following Unicredit) will not pay the tax on the banks’ extra profits but, as required by law, will allocate it to provisions. The extraordinary tax, the group announced in a note, calculated on the increase in the interest margin amounts to approximately 828 million euros for the group and approximately 797 million euros for the parent company. The board of directors of Intesa Sanpaolo, which met today, resolved that it will propose to the meeting to allocate an amount equal to approximately 1,991 million euros to the non-distributable reserve, corresponding to 2.5 times the amount of the approximately 797 million, instead of paying this tax, making use of the option provided for by the aforementioned provision.

Furthermore, the parent company will give indications to banks subsidiaries affected by the provision (Fideuram, Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking and Isybank) to adopt a similar approach, with a consequent allocation to the non-distributable reserve for the Intesa Sanpaolo Group of approximately 2,069 million euros, corresponding to 2.5 times the amount of the tax of approximately 828 million. “Consistent with the strategy of significant creation of value for all stakeholders – we read in the note – Intesa Sanpaolo will continue to support initiatives to address social needs, combat inequalities and promote financial, social, educational and cultural inclusion” .

In particular, the group’s note continues, “Intesa Sanpaolo intends to contribute an expected amount of approximately 1.5 billion euros in total costs in the five-year period 2023-2027 and already included pro-quota in the net profit prospects for 2023-2025 reported in the press release regarding the results as at 30 June 2023 published on 28 July. This amount includes approximately one billion euros for the amounts allocated to the aforementioned initiatives, identified from time to time, and approximately 500 million euros for the structural costs of the approximately 1,000 people dedicated to supporting the initiatives”.

