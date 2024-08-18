Banks | Extensive disturbances in Aktia’s systems

Sunday, August 18, 2024
August 18, 2024
Aktia has problems with card payments, among other things.

of Aktia bank there are widespread disturbances in the systems. Aktia tells on their Facebook pagesthat there have been disturbances in customer identification, other digital services and card payments.

According to the bank, the fault is currently being repaired and the cause of the malfunction is being investigated. Aktia says it will inform about the matter when the malfunctions have been fixed.

